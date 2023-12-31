Bfsg LLC Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.