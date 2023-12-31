Bfsg LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

