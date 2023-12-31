Bfsg LLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

HOLX stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.