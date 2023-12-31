Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,176 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $573.42 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.