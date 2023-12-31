Bfsg LLC Has $311,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

