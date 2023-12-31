Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

