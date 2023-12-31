Bfsg LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Edison International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Edison International by 7.8% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Edison International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Edison International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

