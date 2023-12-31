Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $174,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

