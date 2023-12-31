Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.45 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.