Avestar Capital LLC Sells 992 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 29,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

