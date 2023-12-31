Avestar Capital LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

