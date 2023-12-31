Avestar Capital LLC Sells 218 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

CBOE stock opened at $178.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

