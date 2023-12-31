Avestar Capital LLC Sells 177 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $144.16 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

