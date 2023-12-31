Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

