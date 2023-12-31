Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 1,912 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 116,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 43,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 30,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.70 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

