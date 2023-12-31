Avestar Capital LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

