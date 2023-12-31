Avestar Capital LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.85. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.