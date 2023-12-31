Avestar Capital LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $130.90 and a one year high of $170.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

