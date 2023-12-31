Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

BATS QCON opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

