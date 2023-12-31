Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

