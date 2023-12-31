Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $40.10 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $40.10 or 0.00094245 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.65 billion and $575.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00031716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,495,467 coins and its circulating supply is 365,462,557 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

