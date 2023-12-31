AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the November 30th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $120.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.