Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.