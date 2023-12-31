Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,205 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $164.89 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

