Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.62 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

