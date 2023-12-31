Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

