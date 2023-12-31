Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Intel stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

