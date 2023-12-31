Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

