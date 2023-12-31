Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $693,829,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $379.60 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.