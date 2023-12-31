Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,012 shares in the last quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTLW opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

