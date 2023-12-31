1,408 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

META stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.74 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.