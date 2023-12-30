Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XYL opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

