WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.99. WisdomTree shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 487,842 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.37.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

