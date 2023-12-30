WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.16

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 6429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

