WestEnd Advisors LLC Invests $162,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.11 and a 200 day moving average of $446.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

