West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $352.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.66 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

