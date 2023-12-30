W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,522 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of W. P. Carey worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile



Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

