Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 2,280 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $155.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $279 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

