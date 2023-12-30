Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.69

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.69 and last traded at $238.48, with a volume of 287001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $334.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average is $221.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

