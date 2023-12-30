Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.