Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $484.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $487.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

