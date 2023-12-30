Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.59

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.59 and last traded at $118.53, with a volume of 10060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average is $108.99.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

