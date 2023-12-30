UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $526.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

