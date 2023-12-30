UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $526.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

