UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 6.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $526.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $487.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

