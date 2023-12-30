United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.26 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.02.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

