UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 451,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

