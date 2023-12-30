UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

