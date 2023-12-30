UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,808 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $10,938,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

