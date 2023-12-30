UMB Bank n.a. Sells 299 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,665,000 after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Post by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,920,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,474,000 after buying an additional 109,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $98.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

